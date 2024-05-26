Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers

It would be recalled that Gov. Godwin Obaseki had, during the inauguration of the Labour House in Benin, announced the increment in workers’ minimum wage from ₦40,000 to ₦70,000.

Obaseki said the increment was to reflect the current economic realities of the country and cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the state.

In a statement, the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the payment of the ₦70,000 minimum wage to workers would have demonstrated the commitment of the Obaseki-led administration to the welfare of Edo workers.

“The Edo government has paid the May salaries of workers in the state, reflecting the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

“This is in fulfilment of the promise made by Obaseki.

“It is also in furtherance of the commitment of the state government to meet its statutory obligations even before the end of the month,” he said.