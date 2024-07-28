ADVERTISEMENT
FG not helping Nigerians - Obaseki declares, flags off feeding programme

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obaseki said despite the prevalent challenges, Nigeria is blessed with enough resources to serve the people's needs.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]
Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

The Governor also invites the Federal Government to come to learn some of the approaches his government is deploying to ensure that relief packages get to the intended beneficiaries.

He made this known while flagging off the second phase of the Christian Feeding Programme (CFP) as 56,250 of 10KG rice will be distributed across the three senatorial districts to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

The governor kicked off the distribution in Edo South Senatorial District where he inspected the warehouse at the Dioceses of Benin Anglican Communion at Ovbiyemwen Street in Benin City.

At the warehouse, the CAN chairman in the state, Apostle Irekpono Omoike, gave Obaseki the breakdown of the distribution to various Senatorial Districts of the State.

The summary of the rice to be distributed in phase two is as follows; Edo South will receive 21,875 bags, Edo Central will get 15,625, and Edo North will get 18, 750. The total to be distributed in the second phase will amount to 56,250 bags of rice.

The Governor noted that the first phase of the programme, which is aimed at alleviating the suffering in the land, took place about three months ago.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Edo government, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and other Christian bodies in the state.

FG palliatives [Punch Newspapers]
Obaseki thanked the Christian leaders for their commitment to the success of the programme, adding that the CFP has reached over 50,000 families.

“If things are done properly in this country, the resources of the nation will go a long way to serve the people. We know there are challenges but the current leadership is not helping Nigerians. Look at how this programme has been run successfully and transparently. The Federal Government should come to learn from Edo State.

“The organisation of the CFP has been successful and able to reach about 50,000 families with food. It’s about transparency, honesty, and willingness to serve the people rather than private interest. This is a drop in the ocean compared to what the Federal Government claims they are doing. The world is currently challenged but government needs to come out clean and transparent for people to trust them and collaborate with them to come out of the problem facing us," he said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]
In a vague reference to the planned 10-day nationwide protest slated to start on August 1, 2024, the Governor appealed to Edo residents to remain peaceful and avoid a situation that could worsen the current state of the country.

“We appeal to the people not to take action that will make our situation worse than it is today. In the next few days, we will be moving around talking to our people and citizens on how to resolve this issue so that they will not put themselves into more problems.

“This programme will be in three phases. We are through with the first phase and this second phase is to correct some of the mistakes in the first phase as trust has been built. It’s also to consolidate on what we have done in the first phase,” he stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo

