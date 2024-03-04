ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obasanjo wants African youths to resolve conflicts with love

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obasanjo wants youths to be agents of peace rather than being lured or used as agents of destabilisation.

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]
Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

Recommended articles

Obasanjo stated this on Monday in Abeokuta at a Youth leadership symposium with the theme Opportunities for Peace: Roles of The Youths in Conflict Prevention in Africa.

He said efforts to inculcate culture of peace and security in the youth must be intensified to spur them to be at the vanguard of promoting peace rather than being used to perpetrate violence in the continent.

The programme was put together by Centre for Human Security and Dialogue in collaboration with the Institute for African Culture and International Understanding, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was part of activities lined up for the 87th birthday of the former President coming up on Tuesday, March 5.

Obasanjo explained that instead of pushing forward the narratives of hatred, negative attitudes which brew conflicts and then violence, it was important to embrace love, tolerance and see peace as not negotiable for economic growth and prosperity.

He said the youths must stand firmly against conflicts in any part of Africa and be agents of peace rather than being lured or used as agents of destabilisation.

"We must begin to bring up our youths in the culture of peace and security. The chances are where we have culture of love, we will have peace. The first thing to do is to inculcate in the youths the ingredients of peace which is love and fellowship.

"Look at the attributes that God gave us to have life of stability, life of peace, they are as I mentioned, kindness, mercy and forgiveness. All of these attributes are professed by God and he shared same with us to make life pleasant for us. But when we build negative attitudes, pull him down, then there will be problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The youth must be at the vanguard of pursuing peace, they must be able to persuade those who believe that gun and violence is the way out of conflicts to have a rethink, the way out is conversation and dialogue.

"We have had our issues here during civil war; we killed ourselves mercilessly, destroyed our best facilities but we still came back to the roundtable to get the challenge resolved."

The coordinator of the programme and former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Prof. Peter Okebukola, said the essence of the symposium was to further drive home the commitment of Obasanjo.

He emphasised that Obasanjo believed that African youths had pivotal roles to play in achieving peace across the continent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Herbert Wigwe is an Isale Eko boy, Lagos will immortalise him - Sanwo-Olu

Herbert Wigwe is an Isale Eko boy, Lagos will immortalise him - Sanwo-Olu

Obasanjo wants African youths to resolve conflicts with love

Obasanjo wants African youths to resolve conflicts with love

FG to begin distribution of grains nationwide this week to address hardship

FG to begin distribution of grains nationwide this week to address hardship

Governor Bago denies banning movement of food items to other states

Governor Bago denies banning movement of food items to other states

Wike won't allow contractors rest until they deliver quality Abuja projects

Wike won't allow contractors rest until they deliver quality Abuja projects

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Protest at Ojuelegba Underbridge [DP]

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result [Premium Times]

67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result