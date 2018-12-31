Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerians to imbibe the good habits of forgiveness, simplicity and integrity of late former President Shehu Shagari.

He made the call on Monday when he condoled with the family of late President Shagari who died at the age of 93 on Dec. 28 at the National Hospital Abuja.

Obasanjo, who arrived Shagari’s resident in Sokoto at about 9:50 a.m and was received by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, described the deceased as an epitome of integrity with deep commitment to Nigeria.

He recalled that they both served as Federal Commissioners during Yakubu Gowon regime, noting that the deceased was honest and transparent.

“Late Shagari should not be mourned, but be celebrated as a true, honest and sincere leader who was a nationalist to the core. Nigerians has lost a gem.”

Obasanjo added: “Shagari is a true friend not fair weather friend, his life is embodiment of truths to celebrate.

“If we learn lessons from his habits of forgiveness which he taught us, Nigeria will be a good country.”

Responding on behalf of the family, the late president eldest son, Bala Shagari appreciated Obasanjo for the visit and recalled that Obasanjo assisted his father to own a house in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Jema’a in Kaduna State, Muhammadu Isa, and the Chief Medical Director Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital Sokoto, Dr Anas Sabir have also also condoled with the Shagari family on Monday.