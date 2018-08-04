Pulse.ng logo
Obasanjo says Atiku can never enjoy his support politically

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

(Premium Times)

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is unwilling to change his stand on not supporting the presidential ambition ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Though Atiku and Obasanjo served Nigeria as the Vice President and President of Nigeria for eight years respectively - between 1999 - 2006 - Obasanjo has refused to change his stand against Atiku.

In an interview with Premium Times, Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

"How can I be on the same side with Atiku? To do what?

“If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes. But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support," Obasanjo told Premium Times.

ALSO READ: Nobody can intimidate me - Obasanjo

Continuing, Obasanjo said, “It is not a question of working with or not working with an individual.

play

 

“If you are working for the good of Nigeria, I am working with you. If you are not working for the good of Nigeria it does not matter who you are I am not working with you.

I don't have personal grudge with Atiku or anyone - Obasanjo

Obasanjo however told Premium Times that he has no personal grudge with Atiku or anyone but maintained that he knows the ex-VP very well, hence, his reasons for not changing his stand on Atiku's ambition.

I do not have personal grudges with anyone. If you do not do well for Nigeria, you do not do well for all of us.

“Most of you do not understand the way I operate. I know Atiku very well. And I have mentioned my position with Atiku. My position has not changed."

Continuing, Obasanjo said, “If my children are getting married, he has sent representatives. If his children are getting married, I have sent representatives. That is social. That is not political.

Obasanjo does not have a say - Atiku Abubakar play

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar

(Twitter)

 

“On political ground, my position has not changed. If I support Atiku for a political office other than the one I supported him in the past when I did not know him. Now that I know him, God will not forgive me.”

ALSO READ: Atiku Abubakar says Obasanjo does not have a say

Obasanjo wanted to become Nigeria's life president - Atiku

Meanwhile, in an interview with the BBC Hausa service on Saturday, April 28, 2018, Atiku Abubakar has said that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot stop his presidential ambition.

Shedding more light on why he was at loggerheads with his boss, Atiku said his troubles started when he refused to support the tenure elongation plan of former President Obasanjo.

According to him, what OBJ wanted was to become the life President of Nigeria, and not just a third term in office.

