Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria will continue to be insecure, unprogressive and stagnated if the country is not restructured.

The ex-president said this on Friday, June 27, 2020, at the year’s edition of the Sobo Sowemimo annual lecture organised by Abeokuta Club.

He said restructuring is the way forward Nigeria, stressing that the security situation of the country has made restructuring more imperative.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo said, “Let me lay more emphasis on the issue of security, which in itself is serious enough to make restructuring imperative. The south-west governors cried out and devised Amotekun as a solution or part-solution,”

“We have yet to see how successfully that will be operated. Other zones are clamouring for a solution because in no state and in no geopolitical zone is life and property safe and secure.

“Criminality is the order of the day. And it cuts across the entire nation. Insecurity is one issue of commonality among Nigerians, no matter their tribe, language, religion, geographical location, gender, age or social position.

“I leave out economy which is in the doldrums and fighting corruption where you see more heat than light and which is festering like a bad sore.

“That, to me, is what reform of federating units and restructuring is all about and not about break-up or disintegration.

“I remain firmly convinced that without reform of federating units, as I will like to satisfy those who may not like the word ‘restructuring’, Nigeria will remain insecure, unstable, non-progressive and stagnated at best or disintegrated at the worst.”

Obasanjo also said that writing papers about the problems of the country and seeking disintegration are not the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

He said, “Papering over the obvious cracks in Nigeria’s polity is not the answer, tearing up or seeking disintegration is also not the solution, remaining silent makes us accomplices and irresponsibly so.”

The ex-president, however, called on Nigerians to join hands and seek a solution, saying the country will be destroyed if actions that’ll involve the governments and the governed are not taken..

He said, “I am, of course, discounting invidious and irredeemable Fulani fundamentalists and hegemonists. Federal security architecture, as organised and operated by the present government, cannot give any individual or group hope, let alone assurance of security within Nigeria.

“We are all challenged to put our thinking caps on, join hands and seek solutions together, otherwise, we will be destroyed piecemeal.

“There is no time to stand and stare or just to continue to call on governments that are ineffective. Let us take initiative and spearhead actions that will involve governments and the governed and will devolve security architecture, apparatus, arrangement and responsibility in subsidiarity.”