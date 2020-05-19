Obasanjo said that he was indeed happy for Ibrahim’s taste for knowledge, which had finally earned him the PhD honour.

This is contained in a letter he personally signed on Tuesday and made available to newsmen in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

He said it was not a surprise to him, because of Ibrahim’s brilliance, thirst for knowledge and appetite for knowledge scholarship.

While saluting his resourcefulness, Obasanjo said he was optimistic that Ibrahim would continue to break new grounds of knowledge for the service of humanity.

“I receive the good news of your Easter term 2020 progress rating which is Excellent from the Cambridge University.

“This has not come as a surprise to me, given your brilliance, thirst for knowledge and a large appetite for scholarship.

“It is a remarkable feat, a source of immense happiness for me and I believe it is so for many of your friends

“I salute your resourcefulness, resilience, grits and genius.

“I am optimistic that you will continue to break more grounds In your committed quest for new vistas of knowledge in the service of humanity and keep the flag of scholarship and literary productivity flying,” Obasanjo said.

Meanwhile, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area, where Ibrahim hailed from, had also congratulated him on the honour.

Adesanya, who described Ibrahim as a goal-getter also said that he has worked hard for the success, which has been his hallmark in all facet of his life.

“As a worthy son of Ikaleland, a good representative of Ondo State and good ambassador of Nigeria, on behalf of the good people of Ikaleland and the state at large, I congratulate your well-deserved honour,” Adesanya said.

Ibrahim, while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that he felt so happy and honoured by the congratulatory letter of Obasanjo.

NAN recalled that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu sometimes in March laid the foundation of University of Fortunes owned by Ibrahim in his hometown in Igbotako, Okitipupa LGA.