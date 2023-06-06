Obasa elected speaker of Lagos House of Assembly for 3rd straight time

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasa (APC-Agege I) was re-elected by his colleagues to lead the Lagos State House of Assembly as Speaker for the third consecutive time.

Obasa was unanimously re-elected after a proclamation of the Lagos 10th Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and other top government officials at the chamber of the House.

The lawmakers also elected Mojisola Meranda as the deputy speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Obasa, the most ranking member of the House, was nominated by Temitope Adewale, member representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency, and was seconded by Sylvester Ogunkelu, member representing Epe II Constituency.

Also, Noheem Adams, the deputy majority leader in the 9th Assembly, was elected as the new majority leader while Adedamola Kasunmu, member representing Ikeja Constituency II, was elected the deputy majority leader.