Oba of Benin names his quadruples amid fun fare

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the quadruplets were delivered last year August by Her Royal Highness, Oloi Aisosa Ewuare.

The colourful event began at the presidential office of the palace with a formal presentation of the babies to entire royal family members, chiefs and top palace functionaries by the Oba.

Different palace guilds, including Emelhe, Isikhuan groups ( royal praise singers), including chiefs of different grades offered prayers and songs of prosperity to the royal family.

Omo N’Oba Ewuare thereafter proceeded to Ugha-Eroba axis (ancestral ceremonial hall) of the palace where prayers of protection, guidance and prosperity were made for the three infant princes and a princess at the ancient altar of their forebear.

Shortly after the prayers in line with the palace tradition, Oba Ewuare gave names to his new babies which was announced by Chief Letema who acted in absent of Head of Ihogbe group, Chief Ihama.