Oba Ewuare suspends Duke over alleged planned revolt against Benin throne

News Agency Of Nigeria

The monarch said Prof. Akenzua allegedly led delegation of Enigie to Gov. Obaseki of Edo in November 2022 to demand for the balkanisation of the Benin throne.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.
This is contained in a statement signed by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Chief Press Secretary to Oba Ewuare 11.

According to the statement, the Palace suspended Akenzua as Enogie over allegations of leading rebellion against the Benin throne.

The statement said “the Enogie’s suspension arose from several complaints and protests against him by elders across the six communities in Evbuobanosa Dukedom.

“These comprised Evbuobanosa, Abudu, Igue-Ohenza, Idu-dolor, Iru and Evbuohen.”

It said the palace endorsed the communities’ protest letter for the Enogie’s suspension following his refusal to heed fellow Enigies’s call to apologise to the Royal Father.

The statement said “the elders indicted Prof. Akenzua for colluding with the suspended Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko Dukedom, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen of misconduct, failure to perform his duties and allegation of attempted ploy to organise a revolt against the Benin throne.”

It said that Prof. Akenzua allegedly led delegation of Enigie to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo in November 2022.

According to the statement, the delegation went to see the governor requesting the government to constitute a parallel Benin Traditional Council (BTC) for seven Local government Areas in Edo South Senatorial district, with outright disrespect and disregard to the Palace, thereby fuelling agitations to Balkanise Benin Kingdom.

Addressing the elders from the communities in his palace at the weekend, Oba Ewuare II highlighted the trust deficit among the Enogie’s fold that stirred emotions that transcend logic.

“I want everyone to hear this that some Dukes the Palace sent to represent the the throne are behaving funny.

"Why can’t we call or invite them to answer the complaints? They have also resolved never to retrace their steps from the path of perfidy”, Oba Ewuare II said.

“Elders you have all heard all that have been said.

”Look after the area. Do not fight. Don’t allow anyone to fight or quarrel or entertain any form of disagreement or division among you.”

Earlier, spokespersons from the various communities, conveyed their regrets to Oba’s palace and appealed to Oba Ewuare to strip Prof. Akenzua of traditional duties over insubordination.

News Agency Of Nigeria

