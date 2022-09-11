RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oba Ewuare hosts Ooni, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari’s cultural exploits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s position in the preservation of cultural ethos and traditional institution in Nigeria.

L-R: Ooni of Ife, His imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) (Left),Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II (Middle), and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (Right) at Oba of Benin palace during the visit.
L-R: Ooni of Ife, His imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) (Left),Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II (Middle), and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (Right) at Oba of Benin palace during the visit.

Recommended articles

The Oba recalled failed attempts by cultural imperialists to disrupt the traditions in Africa, including Benin Kingdom wherein the invaders looted Benin Bronzes over a century ago.

He, however, expressed thanks to God and his forebears that some of the artefacts looted by the invaders and taken away had started returning to their original abode.

The traditional ruler also acknowledged the president Buhari’s role with the support of stakeholders in the preservation of the traditional institution, which he said had remained intact.

Oba Ewuare said, “When the white man came and tried to disrupt our traditional institution, you will all agree with me that they failed. So, they left our traditional institution intact. That is why we are still here.

“They took away our artefacts to remind them of their visit. But the artefacts are coming back.

”I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for his strong stance in supporting the culture and the traditional institution; Preserving the Culture of Nigeria and so many other things.

“We may not know what His Excellency has done for use — Nigerians will know perhaps later,” Oba Ewuare said.

Addressing the Benin throne, the Ooni, while recalling the ancestral ties between Benin Kingdom and Ile Ife in Osun, revealed that his mission to Oba of Benin palace was to ask after the welfare of Oba Ewuare II and to extend the best wishes of his people.

On his part, the Emir paid tribute to the Benin throne and promised to sustain the legacies of his forebears as well as straighten the bond of friendship between Benin Kingdom and Kano Emirate.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community

No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community

Al-Qaeda release book on planning for the September 11 attacks

Al-Qaeda release book on planning for the September 11 attacks

Oba Ewuare hosts Ooni, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari’s cultural exploits

Oba Ewuare hosts Ooni, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari’s cultural exploits

NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in 4 states

NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in 4 states

Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover operational vehicles in Kaduna

Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover operational vehicles in Kaduna

Nigeria will witness great transformation under Tinubu - Group

Nigeria will witness great transformation under Tinubu - Group

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Osun college student commits suicide

Osun college student commits suicide

Brazilian returnee excretes 92 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

Brazilian returnee excretes 92 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Tukur Mamu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family