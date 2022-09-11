Oba Ewuare hosts Ooni, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari’s cultural exploits

The Oba recalled failed attempts by cultural imperialists to disrupt the traditions in Africa, including Benin Kingdom wherein the invaders looted Benin Bronzes over a century ago.

He, however, expressed thanks to God and his forebears that some of the artefacts looted by the invaders and taken away had started returning to their original abode.

The traditional ruler also acknowledged the president Buhari’s role with the support of stakeholders in the preservation of the traditional institution, which he said had remained intact.

Oba Ewuare said, “When the white man came and tried to disrupt our traditional institution, you will all agree with me that they failed. So, they left our traditional institution intact. That is why we are still here.

“They took away our artefacts to remind them of their visit. But the artefacts are coming back.

”I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for his strong stance in supporting the culture and the traditional institution; Preserving the Culture of Nigeria and so many other things.

“We may not know what His Excellency has done for use — Nigerians will know perhaps later,” Oba Ewuare said.

Addressing the Benin throne, the Ooni, while recalling the ancestral ties between Benin Kingdom and Ile Ife in Osun, revealed that his mission to Oba of Benin palace was to ask after the welfare of Oba Ewuare II and to extend the best wishes of his people.