OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyewale listed the items recovered from the suspects to include exotic cars, 190 mobile phones and 40 laptops, among others.

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists [Twitter:EFCC]
OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists [Twitter:EFCC]

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed in a statement that the suspects were arrested earlier on Wednesday at the Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife.

He said their arrest followed “actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities”.

The EFCC official added that credible intelligence linked the Oduduwa Estate with the activities of suspected internet fraudsters.



“The suspects have made useful statements to the EFCC and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, earlier, there were reports that no fewer than 70 students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife were arrested by EFCC officials.

They were reported to have been arrested during a midnight raid on off-campus hostels located at the Oduduwa Estate in Ile-Ife in the early hours of Wednesday.

This development had ostensibly led to a large group of the university’s students storming the Ibadan Zonal Command office to protest the arrest of their colleagues by the agency’s operatives.

The students, who arrived at the EFCC office in six buses, were said to have stormed the commission’s office to secure the release of their arrested colleagues.

They were led by some leaders of the institution’s Students Union Government (SUG).

However, the OAU management had said there had not been any communication between the EFCC and the institution informing it about or accusing any of its students of financial crime.

It however assured that the investigation into the reported arrest of the students was ongoing, and it could not be confirmed if truly those arrested were OAU students or not.

“The management is still making enquiries to know if those arrested by EFCC are our students and their actual number.

“I can assure you that once we have any information or breakthrough on the identities of those arrested, the management will meet and make a statement,” Olanrewaju Abiodun, OAU’s Public Relations Officer, had said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

