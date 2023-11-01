ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

OAU students storm EFCC office to protest arrest of 72 colleagues

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sources in Ile-Ife confirmed to NAN that the EFCC officials stormed Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, and rounded up the students.

OAU students storm EFCC office to protest arrest of 72 colleagues
OAU students storm EFCC office to protest arrest of 72 colleagues

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the students, who came in three Coaster buses and three Hummer buses, were said to have stormed the commission’s office to secure the release of their arrested colleagues.

NAN also gathered that the protesting students were led by the leadership of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution.

This was even as the institution’s management said that there had not been any communication between the anti-grant agency and the institution alleging or accusing any of its students of financial crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that no fewer than 70 students of the institution were reportedly arrested by officials of the commission (EFCC) in a midnight raid on off-campus hostels on Wednesday.

Sources in Ile-Ife confirmed to NAN that the EFCC officials stormed Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, and rounded up the students.

Though reasons for the arrest could not be confirmed as of press time, the Students’ Union President, Abass Ojo, said the union had details of “72 students picked up from their hostels, with phones and cars taken away.

“Information at our reach revealed that EFCC officials stormed the two hostels between 1:40 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., but the question remains: how can you arrest people for using iPhones, laptops, and cars?”

Another student, simply identified as Ewatee, said that female students were among those who were picked up, adding that even some fresh students who just went to greet their senior colleagues were also arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to our sources, the students were seen being marched into a white Hummer bus, which was one of the six vehicles on their entourage, under the supervision of some security officials, heading towards Ibadan,” the student said.

However, the institution’s management told NAN in Ile-Ife on Wednesday that the investigation into the reported arrest of the students was ongoing.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Olanrewaju Abiodun, who spoke with NAN, said it could not be confirmed if truly those arrested are OAU students or not.

“As I’m talking to you now, there has not been any communication between the anti-grant agency and the institution alleging or accusing any student of financial crime.

“The management is still making enquiries to know if those arrested by EFCC are our students and their actual number.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can assure you that once we have any information or breakthrough on the identities of those arrested, the management will meet and get back to you,” he said.

When contacted, the Head of Public Affairs, Department of EFCC, Ibadan zonal command, Olumide Egbodofo, said an update would be given on the incident.

“A press statement will be released regarding that soon,” Egbodofo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki can't stop Shaibu from becoming Edo governor - PDP leader

Obaseki can't stop Shaibu from becoming Edo governor - PDP leader

OAU students storm EFCC office to protest arrest of 72 colleagues

OAU students storm EFCC office to protest arrest of 72 colleagues

We saved NLC president from mob attack - Police deny arrest

We saved NLC president from mob attack - Police deny arrest

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Be ready to work diligently or you leave us - Tinubu warns ministers

Be ready to work diligently or you leave us - Tinubu warns ministers

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers