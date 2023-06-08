The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

OAU debunks rumour of lecturer stealing phone in exam hall

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stressed that his mode of dressing made those who caught him stealing the phones think that he was a lecturer assigned to invigilate the examination.

Obafemi Awolowo University
Obafemi Awolowo University

Recommended articles

This is contained in a Press Release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Wednesday at Ile-Ife.

“The attention of the management of OAU, Ile-Ife, has been drawn to a viral video where a male young adult was allegedly involved in stealing phones of some students who were in the examination hall.

“While some alleged that he was a lecturer, others said that he was an invigilator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Putting the record straight, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, stated that the culprit was neither a lecturer in any of our Departments nor a student of our University,” he stated.

Olanrewaju maintained that a well-dressed man in suit came to campus and was eventually seen stealing phones from the bags of students who were sitting for their examinations.

He stressed that his mode of dressing made those who caught him stealing the phones think that he was a lecturer assigned to invigilate the examination.

“We, therefore, want the general public to disregard, in its entirety, the insinuation that the culprit has any link with the University,” Olanrewaju added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

75 senators-elect want Akpabio to emerge as Senate President  — Ndume

75 senators-elect want Akpabio to emerge as Senate President  — Ndume

Tinubu gets governors' backing on subsidy removal, other policies

Tinubu gets governors' backing on subsidy removal, other policies

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of another university in Kogi

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of another university in Kogi

OAU debunks rumour of lecturer stealing phone in exam hall

OAU debunks rumour of lecturer stealing phone in exam hall

Work on palliatives for subsidy removal, Tinubu tells Shettima-led NEC

Work on palliatives for subsidy removal, Tinubu tells Shettima-led NEC

Oil marketers declare support for subsidy removal after meeting with Tinubu

Oil marketers declare support for subsidy removal after meeting with Tinubu

Aregbesola apologises to Oyetola, thanks Tinubu for his political achievements

Aregbesola apologises to Oyetola, thanks Tinubu for his political achievements

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Ondo-House-of-Assembly ( Guardian)

Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly