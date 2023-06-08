OAU debunks rumour of lecturer stealing phone in exam hall

This is contained in a Press Release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Wednesday at Ile-Ife.

“The attention of the management of OAU, Ile-Ife, has been drawn to a viral video where a male young adult was allegedly involved in stealing phones of some students who were in the examination hall.

“While some alleged that he was a lecturer, others said that he was an invigilator.

“Putting the record straight, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, stated that the culprit was neither a lecturer in any of our Departments nor a student of our University,” he stated.

Olanrewaju maintained that a well-dressed man in suit came to campus and was eventually seen stealing phones from the bags of students who were sitting for their examinations.

He stressed that his mode of dressing made those who caught him stealing the phones think that he was a lecturer assigned to invigilate the examination.