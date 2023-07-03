ADVERTISEMENT
NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

Ima Elijah

NYSC warns of severe penalties, leaving forgers of its discharge or exemption certificates on the edge of their seats.

Forgery of discharge or exemption certificates from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) may not only result in jail time or fines
Ahmed Ibrahim, the Director of Legal Services, stressed that such forgers could face severe consequences, including imprisonment, fines, or both.

The theme of the training event was "The Role of the Legal Officer in the Defence of the Public Service in Nigeria."

During his address, Ibrahim highlighted the various infractions listed in the NYSC Act, emphasising the seriousness of forging NYSC certificates. He pointed out that some individuals either evade youth service altogether or commence it but fail to complete it and abscond. The NYSC Act, he asserted, provides clear instructions on how to handle such instances.

Ibrahim also drew attention to cases where individuals attend NYSC orientation camps with counterfeit documents, noting that the police are vigilant in catching such offenders, who subsequently face prosecution.

While acknowledging the prevalence of such cases in court, Ibrahim admitted that the exact number of such incidents could not be determined. Nevertheless, he assured that the NYSC is actively following up on these cases.

Regarding the penalties for those found guilty, Ibrahim clarified that upon arrest, the police would initiate legal proceedings, and the court would have the discretion to decide the appropriate punishment. Possible sentences include imprisonment for two or three years, fines, or a combination of both.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, expressed the importance of capacity building in enhancing efficiency and corporate performance. He emphasised that this training aligns with one of the focal areas of his policy thrust for the scheme.

Representing the Director-General at the event, Ibrahim further elaborated that the training aimed to enhance the capacity and knowledge of legal officers within the scheme regarding their professional roles in defending the Public Service in Nigeria. He emphasised that the goal was to harness the potential of legal officers for improved professional services.

Over the past 50 years, the NYSC has experienced the positive outcomes of investing in training and re-training its staff, particularly its legal officers. The Legal Unit has been lauded for providing quality legal advice to the NYSC management and demonstrating diligence in handling cases involving the scheme in various Nigerian courts.

