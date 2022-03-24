RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC to collaborate with TStv over internet TV

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it will collaborate with an indigenous satellite television outfit, TStv, for smooth take-off of its Internet Protocol Television.

TSTV enjoying free promo all the way to its launch
TSTV enjoying free promo all the way to its launch

The information is in a statement issued by Mr Emeka Mgbemena, the NYSC Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Mgbemena stated that the Director-General of the scheme, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this when he visited the TStv Headquarters.

He said Ibrahim was led on a guided tour of all the units of the media outfit by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bright Echefu, where he commended Echefu’s initiative of establishing a purely indigenous media outfit.

He emphasised the need to give wider publicity to NYSC programmes, adding that youth corps members as talented youths in different areas of endeavour, would drive the television station.

The director general sought for a robust collaboration with TStv toward ensuring that the objectives of establishing the NYSC Internet Protocol TV were achieved.

He said “I want to plead with you as an ex-youth corps member to kindly support us and we want to assure you that we will continue to partner with you to the benefit of both organisations.

Echefu, in his remarks expressed appreciation to the NYSC for the visit, adding that the collaboration, which he prayed would be sustained and deepened, would yield the desired results in no distant time.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Umahi defection: INEC suspends action over conflicting court judgements

Umahi defection: INEC suspends action over conflicting court judgements

NYSC to collaborate with TStv over internet TV

NYSC to collaborate with TStv over internet TV

Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, other APC founding fathers to dinner

Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, other APC founding fathers to dinner

2023: I will pull Nigeria out of poverty - Peter Obi vows

2023: I will pull Nigeria out of poverty - Peter Obi vows

2023: Group seeks to mobilise 12m votes to tackle voter apathy

2023: Group seeks to mobilise 12m votes to tackle voter apathy

Buhari meets Ghanaian President Addo-Akufo at Aso Villa

Buhari meets Ghanaian President Addo-Akufo at Aso Villa

Police allocate 253 operational vehicles to formations

Police allocate 253 operational vehicles to formations

2023: Tambuwal's commissioner declares for Sokoto governorship race

2023: Tambuwal's commissioner declares for Sokoto governorship race

Police vow to arrest killers of lady burnt in Ebonyi

Police vow to arrest killers of lady burnt in Ebonyi

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)