The information is in a statement issued by Mr Emeka Mgbemena, the NYSC Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations on Thursday in Abuja.
NYSC to collaborate with TStv over internet TV
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it will collaborate with an indigenous satellite television outfit, TStv, for smooth take-off of its Internet Protocol Television.
Mgbemena stated that the Director-General of the scheme, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this when he visited the TStv Headquarters.
He said Ibrahim was led on a guided tour of all the units of the media outfit by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bright Echefu, where he commended Echefu’s initiative of establishing a purely indigenous media outfit.
He emphasised the need to give wider publicity to NYSC programmes, adding that youth corps members as talented youths in different areas of endeavour, would drive the television station.
The director general sought for a robust collaboration with TStv toward ensuring that the objectives of establishing the NYSC Internet Protocol TV were achieved.
He said “I want to plead with you as an ex-youth corps member to kindly support us and we want to assure you that we will continue to partner with you to the benefit of both organisations.”
Echefu, in his remarks expressed appreciation to the NYSC for the visit, adding that the collaboration, which he prayed would be sustained and deepened, would yield the desired results in no distant time.
