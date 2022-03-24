NYSC to collaborate with TStv over internet TV

Mgbemena stated that the Director-General of the scheme, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this when he visited the TStv Headquarters.

He said Ibrahim was led on a guided tour of all the units of the media outfit by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bright Echefu, where he commended Echefu’s initiative of establishing a purely indigenous media outfit.

He emphasised the need to give wider publicity to NYSC programmes, adding that youth corps members as talented youths in different areas of endeavour, would drive the television station.

The director general sought for a robust collaboration with TStv toward ensuring that the objectives of establishing the NYSC Internet Protocol TV were achieved.

He said “I want to plead with you as an ex-youth corps member to kindly support us and we want to assure you that we will continue to partner with you to the benefit of both organisations.”