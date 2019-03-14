The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has said that the scheme is going to review and reform its mobilization process for improvement of the exercise.

Kazaure said this on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the 2019 Batch A pre-mobilization workshop held in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The theme of the one-day workshop according to NAN was, “Towards Eliminating Recurrent Issues Affecting The NYSC Mobilization Process”.

The NYSC boss explained that the workshop was a platform for NYSC and other stakeholders to review issues in mobilization with a view to addressing challenges and evolving strategies for improvement.

He said: “Over the years, we have tried to sustain cross fertilization of ideas in order to achieve a full proof mobilization thereby enhancing the credibility of the process,” he said.

“The theme of the workshop captures the thrust of our deliberations here today. I, therefore, implore you to share your wealth of experience and expertise to enable us to remove all impediments to the mobilization process and, especially, ensure a hitch-free 2019 Batch A exercise.

“So, we are here to find solutions to problems encountered in the present and future mobilizations. That is the essence of the workshop and I am very sure we will find a way out.”

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, represented by his Deputy, Mr Silas Agara, commended the NYSC management for organizing the workshop to find lasting solutions to problems hindering smooth mobilization of Corps members.

“Let me commend the NYSC management for the choice of Nasarawa State to host the session preparatory to staging of the 2019 Batch A mobilization exercise,” he said.

Mrs Nnenna Ukonu, NYSC Director, Corps Mobilizations, said that the scheme observed recurrence of unwholesome practices and common errors associated with the mobilization process.

“We intend to brainstorm with critical stakeholders and come up with lasting solutions to these issues that have hindered mobilization process over the years as it concerns credible data collection and adherence to laid down policies.

“I, therefore, wish to implore all participants to be frank and open in discussing these challenges and suggest ways of addressing them. I am optimistic that with your support, the scheme will surmount all obstacles at ensuring a hitch-free mobilization process,” she said.

Participants in the workshop include NYSC management team, Student Affairs Officers from Corps producing institutions, representatives of National Universities Commission, National Board for Technical Education and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.