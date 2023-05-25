The sports category has moved to a new website.
3 NYSC corps members who left duty posts will repeat service year in Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corps members were disciplined after facing the Corps Disciplinary Committee.

The NYSC says the sanction is in line with its bye-law [Punch]
Speaking at a Passing-Out Parade of 2022 Batch B Stream I corps members held in Gombe, the State NYSC Coordinator, Dawut Jidda, stated that no fewer than 526 passed out in Gombe State.

Jidda said the disciplinary measures for the various offences committed by the concerned corps members were issued after facing the Corps Disciplinary Committee. He stated that the measures were in line with the NYSC bye-law.

While congratulating the outgoing corps members, the state coordinator advised them to imbibe the culture of starting small, adding that great things often start with little things.

"Use your talents and ingenuity to add value to your life, community and the nation at large. The big names we have in the fashion industry, theatre and business world started from somewhere," he said.

He commended corps members who stood out in community development service for their selfless service and contributions.

According to him, the corps members have successfully channelled their ingenuity to complement the effort of the government, especially in rural communities.

"There are awards for outstanding corps members in community development, which include Local Government award, State Honours award and Presidential Honours award.

"NYSC Gombe was ranked high at the just concluded Presidential Honours award; I have no doubt that a good number of you will be chosen for commendation when the need arises," he said.

Jidda also cautioned the corps members against embarking on incessant journeys, night parties and indecent dressing, urging them to continue to be good ambassadors in their societies.

