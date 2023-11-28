NYSC deploys more corps members to Borno as security improves - State Coordinator

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Mohammed Jiya, said this on Tuesday in Maiduguri during the swearing-in of the 2023 Batch C, Stream 11 Corps Members deployed to the state.

Jiya said that 1,047 corps members, comprising 567 males and 480 females, were deployed to the state as against the 855 deployed in the last orientation. He urged the corps members to shun cult activities and all forms of social vices during the orientation.

“If you feel aggrieved for any reason, please do not take the law into your hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Report any case to the appropriate authority and your complaints would be addressed properly as we do not condone any act of indiscipline or insubordination,” Jiya said.

In a speech at the ceremony, Gov. Babagana Zulum lauded the contributions of corps members to the socio-economic development of the state and assured them of his administration’s continued support.

Zulum, represented by the state Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Musa Bulama, said that Borno has vast agricultural potentials that required participation and introduction of new ideas from corps members to boost its productivity in crop, livestock and fisheries.

He said that the state also placed high priority on education and would engage the largest percentage of the corps members in educational institutions.

“Those with technical and vocational backgrounds would be needed in our schools while those in medical and para medicals will be engaged in our health institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, irrespective of where your services may be deployed, our welfare package for corps members transcends the boundary of area of study or discipline,” Zulum stated.