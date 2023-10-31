NYSC deploys 1,487 corps members to Gombe State

Jennifer Laha, Public Relations Officer, NYSC, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Gombe. Laha said the corps members were expected to report at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Amada Community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

“The 2023 Batch “C” Stream I NYSC Orientation Course opens nationwide from November 1 to end on November 21.

“In Gombe State, a total of 1,487 prospective corps members have been deployed to the state,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She advised the prospective corps members to ensure early arrival at the camp while assuring that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state.

“I wish to also advise all prospective corps members to avoid night journeys and to board buses or cars at approved motor parks,” she added.