NYSC deploys 1,487 corps members to Gombe State
The prospective corps members were advised to arrive early at the camp and assured that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state.
Recommended articles
Jennifer Laha, Public Relations Officer, NYSC, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Gombe. Laha said the corps members were expected to report at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Amada Community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.
“The 2023 Batch “C” Stream I NYSC Orientation Course opens nationwide from November 1 to end on November 21.
“In Gombe State, a total of 1,487 prospective corps members have been deployed to the state,” she said.
She advised the prospective corps members to ensure early arrival at the camp while assuring that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state.
“I wish to also advise all prospective corps members to avoid night journeys and to board buses or cars at approved motor parks,” she added.
Laya appealed to the good people of Gombe State to accord the prospective corps members the usual hospitality that the state was known for.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng