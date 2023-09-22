NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) has praised Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455 million for scholarship/ bursary.

The President of NULASS, Shasanya Akinola, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. He said that the union was impressed with the commitment and consistency of the administration of Sanwo-Olu in giving bursary and scholarship since its inception.

He also thanked the Secretary of Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdur-Rahman Lekki, for ensuring that no qualified student was left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We sincerely appreciate our dear governor for doing the needful. lt is a way of encouraging us.

“ This package is for all Lagos indigenes schooling across the federation, and I must say this gesture has gone a long way to take care of some of our financial burdens.

“The diligence exhibited by Lekki in establishing a cordial relationship between Lagos State students and the board cannot be over-emphasised,” Akinola said.

He described members of the union as students from ‘city of excellence’, saying that Lagos State had remained a pacesetter. Akinola urged other states to emulate Lagos State in bursary and scholarship awards. According to him, many states would need to review the value of the awards in view of the economic realities in Nigeria.

“ Lagos State scholarship award is ₦200,000, while some state scholarship awards are less and not regular,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union leader also praised President Bola Tinubu for nominating two young people as ministers for the Federal Ministry of Youth.

“That is a big one for the youth,” Akinola stated.