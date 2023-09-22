ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union also praises Sanwo-Olu for his commitment and consistency in giving bursary and scholarship since its inception.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Credit: Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Credit: Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

The President of NULASS, Shasanya Akinola, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. He said that the union was impressed with the commitment and consistency of the administration of Sanwo-Olu in giving bursary and scholarship since its inception.

He also thanked the Secretary of Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdur-Rahman Lekki, for ensuring that no qualified student was left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We sincerely appreciate our dear governor for doing the needful. lt is a way of encouraging us.

“ This package is for all Lagos indigenes schooling across the federation, and I must say this gesture has gone a long way to take care of some of our financial burdens.

“The diligence exhibited by Lekki in establishing a cordial relationship between Lagos State students and the board cannot be over-emphasised,” Akinola said.

He described members of the union as students from ‘city of excellence’, saying that Lagos State had remained a pacesetter. Akinola urged other states to emulate Lagos State in bursary and scholarship awards. According to him, many states would need to review the value of the awards in view of the economic realities in Nigeria.

“ Lagos State scholarship award is ₦200,000, while some state scholarship awards are less and not regular,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union leader also praised President Bola Tinubu for nominating two young people as ministers for the Federal Ministry of Youth.

“That is a big one for the youth,” Akinola stated.

NAN reports that Tinubu on Sunday nominated a 37-year-old medical doctor, Jamila Bio Ibrahim, as the Minister of Youth. The president also appointed a youth leader in the All Progressives Congress, Ayodele Olawande, to serve as the Minister of State for Youth.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

BREAKING: Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

BREAKING: Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

A new Nigeria is possible - Gov. Uzodimma

A new Nigeria is possible - Gov. Uzodimma

Nigeria is lucky to have First Lady at this crucial time - Omo-Agege

Nigeria is lucky to have First Lady at this crucial time - Omo-Agege

Corps member renovates classes, gives free uniforms to 300 students in Jigawa

Corps member renovates classes, gives free uniforms to 300 students in Jigawa

Security presence intensifies in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

Security presence intensifies in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

CCD laments exclusion of PWDs in governmental appointments

CCD laments exclusion of PWDs in governmental appointments

FCT-MPWB advises intending pilgrims to deposit ₦4.5m

FCT-MPWB advises intending pilgrims to deposit ₦4.5m

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

President Bola Tinubu said he made difficult decisions to improve Nigeria's economy. [Guardian]

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu