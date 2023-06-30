ADVERTISEMENT
NUJ urges security agencies to tackle rising crimes in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, to tackle rising criminal activities in Enugu State.

The communiqué was signed by the Union’s Secretary, Mrs Ifeoma Amuta. The communique urged the commissioner of police and the state Police Management Team to redouble its efforts in tackling activities of hoodlums within Enugu metropolis.

It decried a situation where the criminals carry out their nefarious activities in the day, against innocent and unsuspecting members of the public including journalists.

The Council equally condemns increased insecurity in the state especially along Opi-Nsukka Road, while calling on the state government and relevant security agencies to redouble efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property of citizens,” the communique elaborated.

It also condemned the harassment of journalists that went to cover public events by the police.

We are calling on the authorities of the Nigeria Police in the state to educate their personnel on the workings of journalists, which remain for the betterment of the society.

“The congress advises members of executive of the Council to have an interface with the commissioner of police and the state Police Management Team to bring about a cordial working relationship between journalists and the Nigeria Police,” the communique added.

It decried the prevention of journalists from covering major events in the state, saying that every journalist is qualified to cover any public event or function anywhere and anytime in the state especially when representing his medium.

According to the council, no member should, under any circumstance, be barred from carrying out his or her professional duty.

The communiqué revealed that the Congress in session encouraged the state executives and influential members to continue to encourage its members (journalists), who are qualified; to occupy public offices in the new political dispensation.

It explained that other unions and associations were already repositioning and lobbying especially for those offices related to their professions.

The communique announced that the Council called on its chapels that were due to conduct elections to produce new executive members, to do so latest a month to the expiration of their tenure in order to ensure smooth and hitch-free transition.

NUJ urges security agencies to tackle rising crimes in Enugu

