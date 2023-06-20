Nuhu Ribadu is Nigeria's first NSA with non-military background since 1999

The announcement by the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federal (OSGF) signed by the Director of Information, Willie Bassey, put to rest the speculations that the president might consider a non-military person for the position.

Ribadu, who was the first chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will become the third retired police officer after the late Gambo Jimeta and Ismaila Gwarzo to be appointed to the position.

The new NSA, born on November 21, 1960, was an intelligence police operative who retired as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

He came to national limelight as a star prosecutor at the Oputa Panel which was created to investigate human right abuses during the military era.

He was later appointed the chairman of the Petroleum Special Revenue Task Force before he became the pioneer chairman of the EFCC.

The EFCC was tasked by the Federal Government to counter corruption and fraud in the country.

Ribadu’s pragmatic approach to intelligence gathering and crime-fighting while in EFCC earned him global recognition and awards.

His remarkable efforts led to the delisting of Nigeria from the Financial Action Task Force List of Non-Cooperative Countries and Territories; admission into the prestigious Egmont Group, and the withdrawal of the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Advisory on Nigeria.

Ribadu was a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, a TED Fellow, and a Senior Fellow in St. Antony's College, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.