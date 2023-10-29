NSE inducts 731 ABU engineering graduates

Ibrahim Aliyu, a national officer of NSE represented the President of the society, Tasiu Wudil, to administer the oath to the inductees.

The president, who welcomed the new engineers to the society, said they had the zeal to make difference and passion for solving complex problems with dedication, integrity and other principles of the NSE.

“”As leaders in the field, it is our responsibility to mentor these new engineers as they embark on their new career. We must foster empowerment, encourage innovation and uphold high standards of professional ethics,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the NSE has a history of contributing to the economic growth and development of Nigeria, stressing that the society has been at the forefront of national technological advancement.

He also said that the society play a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s infrastructure and the industry.

“”It is our duty to guide and inspire our new inductees to uphold the legacies and excellence of the society.

“”Our new engineers, I say this; you are not just joining a professional society but you are becoming part of the network of thinkers, creators, problem solvers who would drive Nigeria’s progress and economy.

““Your commitment to engineering excellence will have a profound impact on our society and I encourage you to embrace every opportunity to learn and innovate,’’ the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Prof. Mohammed Dabo, the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, said the 731 inductees were from Agricultural Bio-resources Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering, among others.

Dabo said the lecture was to educate the inductees on life after graduation and hope the inductees would be good ambassadors of the faculty of engineering and ABU.

Prof. Kabiru Bala, the Vice Chancellor, ABU, described the theme of the event `”World Ahead: Roles of Science, Technology and Innovation” as apt and timely.

He noted that science and technology were advancing rapidly and urged the inductees to face the challenges of emerging technologies and innovations towards enhancing economic growth and development.

Bala, represented by Prof. Fatihu Mohammed, Dean Students Affairs, advised the inductees to be good ambassadors of their alma mater and encourage them to abide by the code of ethics of engineering profession.

ADVERTISEMENT