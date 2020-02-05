The Director, Administration of NSCIA, Mr Yusuf Nwoha, made the call on Tuesday while speaking at a news conference on the state of the nation in Abuja.

Nwoha said that the security situation in the country requires desperate measures in the collective interest of all Nigerians.

“Let the monster of insecurity be tackled actively and proactively with the full weight of Nigeria’s security and defence capabilities,”he said.

He stressed that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents were completely against the principles and teachings of Islam.

“We want to state in an unequivocal terms that Boko Haram does not represent Islam or Muslims,” he said.

The council, therefore reiterated the need for the federal government to act decisively by declaring a state of emergency on insecurity.

“The federal government should deploy all the military arsenals at its disposal to arrest the trend for the interest of lives and properties of the citizens.

“We also urge the federal government to review and reinvent its security architecture by injecting more vim into security operations all over the country without delay,” he said