NSCDC intercepts 2 trucks of used railway tracks in Kwara, arrest 6 suspects

Kwara Commandant of the NSCDC, Umar Mohammed, told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested in two trucks laden with the railway tracks.

He added that the suspects were returning from Jagundi village in Kafanchan area of Kaduna State when the arrest was effected.

Two other suspects escaped, however, he said, adding that they would soon be arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed said also that the NSCDC had secured court injunction on the suspects and that the trucks would remain impounded until the determination of the case in court.

He promised to ensure that Kwara remained safe, peaceful and well-protected.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the suspects, Yunusa Bello said he was not aware that the tracks were stolen, and that he was only contracted to drive one of the vehicles.