ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC intercepts 2 trucks of used railway tracks in Kwara, arrest 6 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NSCDC boss promised to ensure that Kwara remained safe, peaceful and well-protected.

NSCDC State Commandant, Umar Mohammed displaying two trucks Railway tracks intercepted at Ooloru area of Kwara, in Ilorin on Wednesday.
NSCDC State Commandant, Umar Mohammed displaying two trucks Railway tracks intercepted at Ooloru area of Kwara, in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Kwara Commandant of the NSCDC, Umar Mohammed, told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested in two trucks laden with the railway tracks.

He added that the suspects were returning from Jagundi village in Kafanchan area of Kaduna State when the arrest was effected.

Two other suspects escaped, however, he said, adding that they would soon be arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed said also that the NSCDC had secured court injunction on the suspects and that the trucks would remain impounded until the determination of the case in court.

He promised to ensure that Kwara remained safe, peaceful and well-protected.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the suspects, Yunusa Bello said he was not aware that the tracks were stolen, and that he was only contracted to drive one of the vehicles.

Bello said those who hired him lied that the tracks belonged to an official of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and promised to pay N1 million for his service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Early childhood education project topics for final-year students

Early childhood education project topics for final-year students

1st batch of Kwara pilgrims arrives home from Hajj

1st batch of Kwara pilgrims arrives home from Hajj

How telecoms investment in Nigeria has grown - NCC

How telecoms investment in Nigeria has grown - NCC

LG retiree gets car, ₦10m as retirement gifts

LG retiree gets car, ₦10m as retirement gifts

₦1,000 Proof of Ownership on vehicles double taxation - Lagos lawyer

₦1,000 Proof of Ownership on vehicles double taxation - Lagos lawyer

Ban on sit-at-home order still stands, Enugu govt insists

Ban on sit-at-home order still stands, Enugu govt insists

Tinubu assures investors of conducive environment

Tinubu assures investors of conducive environment

Security agencies in Ebonyi show capability as IPOB faction orders sit-at-home

Security agencies in Ebonyi show capability as IPOB faction orders sit-at-home

NSCDC intercepts 2 trucks of used railway tracks in Kwara, arrest 6 suspects

NSCDC intercepts 2 trucks of used railway tracks in Kwara, arrest 6 suspects

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma