NSCDC inaugurates 501-personnel special unit to protect VIPs

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Audi, the personnel were drawn from all NSCDC state commands and formations and had undergone rigorous proficiency training.

The NSCDC Commandant-General (CG), Ahmed Audi, disclosed this at the passing-out parade of 501 trained personnel at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Audi represented by Assistant Commandant-General (ACG) in charge of Agro-Rangers, Augustine Obiekwe, said that the trained personnel were to protect persons of higher threats due to status, prominence and influence.

He urged the officers and men to discharge their duties professionally and serve as good ambassadors of the Corps at all times without compromise.

He explained that the primary objective of a VIP unit was to minimise the risk of harm to the VIPS and maintain their privacy while allowing them to carry out their daily routines and engagements.

The CG said that the essential coordination and communication among team members was essential for the smooth operations of the protection unit, and charged the team to collaborate with intelligent agents of other security agencies.

According to Audi, the personnel were drawn from all NSCDC state commands and formations and had undergone rigorous proficiency training at the Corps’ headquarters in Abuja.

In his address of welcome, ACG Training and Manpower Development, David Abi, enjoined the graduates to put into practice all they learned in the course of training, stressing that the Corps must not fall short of expectations.

According to him, the establishment of the unit was for proper coordination, control and communication amongst guards for better service delivery in line with global best practices.

“They underwent a special intelligence proficiency course which focused on VIP escorts, duties, psychological behaviours, the effect of emotions on temper, attitude, and the relationship between principals and personnel amongst others.

“This will no doubt equip the selected officers in the discharge of their duties beyond previous expectations and outcomes,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

