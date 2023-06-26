ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel for Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 2,500 armed personnel to provide security during and after the Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Kano State.

NSCDC (Credit: PremiumTimesNG)
Falala said that the personnel would be deployed to strategic locations in and outside the metropolis to provide conducive environment for residents to observe the festivities.

He urged the people to support security agencies with reliable and credible information before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir with credible information in the ongoing fight against phone searching and other criminal activities in the state.

He said reliable and credible information on the movement of suspected criminals in the society would pave the way to crush those terrorising innocent residents in and outside the metropolis.

He said the objective of the deployment of well-armed personnel was to flush out criminal elements during and after the sallah festivities that have been terrorising residents. The NSCDC commandant said that this would enable people observe sallah festivities without threat to their lives and property.

“We will not relent in our efforts to deal with any person or group of people threatening the peaceful coexistence our state is known for.

“All forms of criminal activities would be curbed if residents volunteer credible information to the corps on suspicious persons or acts in their environment.

“Stakeholders should also support and partner with the corps by providing useful information that will lead to crime bursting.

“We will work with sister security agencies and vigilance groups to provide peaceful atmosphere for residents to celebrate the festivities without threats to lives and property in our areas of supervision,” he said.

He therefore appealed to traditional and religious leaders to mobilise residents to complement the efforts of security personnel deployed with vital information that could aid in apprehending all those involved in all kinds of criminal activities.

