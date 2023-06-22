ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC decorates 143 newly promoted personnel in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi has decorated 143 newly promoted personnel in the state.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, its Commandant, Ahmad Gandi, who congratulated the decorated personnel for the feats, advised them to put in their best to justify the promotion.

“With these new ranks, the Federal and state governments, the corps, and even your families expect a lot from you.

”So, you have to justify this promotion through hardwork and comitment to duty.

”Your ability to take up new task will convince us that you truly merited this promotion,” Gandi said.



In a brief remarks, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Akeem Yusuf, advised the decorated personnel to be of good conduct and uphold the ethics of the corps in their new duty posts.

Yusuf also called on them to be mentors to their subordinates, adding that such move would further promote ”esprit de corp” among them.

DCC Adebayo Fashakin, who spoke on behalf of the decorated personnel thanked the Commandant General of the corps for approving their promotions.

He promised that the newly promoted personnel would put in their best toward meeting the mandate of te corps

