ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSA Ribadu hands over 16 rescued kidnap victims to Zamfara Government

News Agency Of Nigeria

Citizens of the country are urged to support the efforts of the security agencies in achieving the government’s vision of securing the country.

NSA hands over 16 more kidnap victims to Zamfara govt [NAN]
NSA hands over 16 more kidnap victims to Zamfara govt [NAN]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Michael Abuh, Head of Strategic Communications, National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), on Thursday in Abuja.

Ribadu said the handing over was a demonstration of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment towards the safety and protection of Nigerians, as evident in various rescue operations of kidnap victims in the country.

He said the victims who were rescued in two batches on June 27 in Shinkafi and Tsafe Local Government Areas comprised eight males and eight females.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, they were abducted from Zurmi, Duran and Gusau Metropolis in Zamfara on April 22 before they were rescued by a team of security operatives coordinated by the NCTC.

The NSA reiterated the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu-led government to rid the country of kidnapping and other heinous crimes. He urged all citizens and residents of the country to support the efforts of the security agencies in achieving the government’s vision of securing the country.

.

Ribadu vowed that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring a safe and resilient society. According to him, the government is working assiduously with relevant authorities to close up ungoverned spaces that have continued to provide hiding places for criminal elements in the country.

The National Coordinator of NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka appealed to Nigerians to always and timely report suspicious activities and characters to security operatives to engender a proactive response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laka said the NCTC had set up a Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell for monitoring and tracking kidnappers and rescue of abductees. He recalled that 22 abducted students and staff of the Federal University Gusau were a few weeks ago, rescued by joint efforts of security agencies coordinated by the centre.

The rescued persons were handed over to officials of the state led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Nakwada.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

Fresh criticism as court nullifies sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Fresh criticism as court nullifies sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Police arrest 18 bandit suspects for destroying government property in Benue

Police arrest 18 bandit suspects for destroying government property in Benue

NSA Ribadu hands over 16 rescued kidnap victims to Zamfara Government

NSA Ribadu hands over 16 rescued kidnap victims to Zamfara Government

Over-speeding causes driver to break legs in head-on collision of loaded trucks

Over-speeding causes driver to break legs in head-on collision of loaded trucks

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

Cameroon president's daughter hints at same-sex romance where LGBTQ is illegal

Cameroon president's daughter hints at same-sex romance where LGBTQ is illegal

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer