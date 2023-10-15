ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

Contrary to police claims, the NRC said there was no attempt to steal railway coaches at his terminus in Maiduguri.

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri [Twitter:@NTANewsNow]
NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri [Twitter:@NTANewsNow]

Recommended articles

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reported on its X (formerly Twitter) account that the Borno State police claimed to have intercepted three coaches illegally being transported out of the Maiduguri Railway Terminus.

According to the report, acting on a tip-off of Good Samaritans, the police swooped in on the suspect, who identified himself as Aliu Mainansara, the Director North-East District of the NRC headquartered in Bauchi.

Mainasara had told the police that he was acting on the directive of the Managing Director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria, who asked him to evacuate the coaches to Plateau State.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the police said Mainasara had no identity to ascertain his claim of being an official of the corporation and subsequently arrested him.

"There was a distress call received from Railway Quarters. Loader trailers were sighted at railway terminus in Maiduguri, evacuating and loading properties belonging to Nigerian Railway Cooperation. The properties include three coaches.

"On the receipt of that information, the divisional police officer mobilised his men to behind railway quarters and there and then one Aliu Mainansara was arrested.

"The same Mainasara claimed that he's the director North-East district headquartered in Bauchi and that he's been directed by the MD of the Nigerian Railway Corporation to come and evacuate the coaches to Plateau State, where, according to him, from his claims, that the Railway corporation wanted to hand it over to Plateau State government to initiate intra-railway transport within Jos metropolis.

"But the suspect has no identity to certain his claim that he's actually the district manager of Railway corporation Bauchi," the police said during a media briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

But reacting to the report, Okhiria, in a statement on Saturday, insisted that there was no stealing attempt.

The Managing Director said the coaches intercepted by the police were officially being moved to the NRC running shed in Jos as part of the Rail Mass Transit efforts in the country.

“The attention of the Nigerian Railway Corporation has been drawn to news trending on numerous social media platforms purported to have emanated from Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), in which it was reported that an attempt was made to steal NRC coaches from Maiduguri.

“NRC management wishes to clarify this erroneous reportage by stating that the said coaches are officially being moved to the NRC running shed in Jos, Plateau to be overhauled and put back into operation,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State