The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NPC to spend ₦2,800 to count each Nigerian for 2023 census

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NPC shrugged off criticisms that the N896 billion budgeted for the 2023 census was too exorbitant.

NPC to spend ₦2,800 to count each Nigerian for 2023 census.
NPC to spend ₦2,800 to count each Nigerian for 2023 census.

Recommended articles

This is in response to calls from concerned Nigerians and some groups who demanded a breakdown of how the commission's N896 budget for the exercise will be expended.

The critics alleged that the proposed spending for the exercise was too exorbitant and called for transparency on the part of the commission.

BudgIT, a leading public data organisation, had in a statement on Monday, May 27, 2023, stated that it is important for the population agency to inform the public on how it wants to spend the fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recall that earlier in March, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, had said a total of N869 billion ($1.88 billion) would be required for the exercise. This figure includes post-census activities," the statement partly read.

Reacting to the calls, the Federal Commissioner of the NPC in Enugu State, Ejike Eze, said that the commission proposed to spend ₦2,800 to count each person, which he claimed is cheaper compared to what was spent by other countries.

Eze said this while speaking in Abuja on Sunday, April 15, 2023, adding that the NPC budget was the least when compared with the budgets of countries like the U.S. and Malawi.

“The U.S.A. spent between 12 dollars and 15 dollars (N5,760 –N7,200) to count a citizen, while Malawi spent nine dollars (N4,320) per citizen.

“In Nigeria, however, we are making a proposal to spend six dollars (N2,880) to count a citizen," the NPC official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise, scheduled to hold from May 3 to May 5, 2023, is the first census to be conducted in the most populous black nation since 20006.

The 2006 exercise put Nigeria's population at 140,431,790 with males accounting for 71,345,488 while the female population stood at 69,086,302.

The NPC has vowed that every resident, both Nigerians and non-Nigerians, will be counted in this year's exercise.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests Lekki businessman over illicit cargo from US

NDLEA arrests Lekki businessman over illicit cargo from US

Baze University matriculates 1,224 new students

Baze University matriculates 1,224 new students

BREAKING: Dino Melaye wins PDP governorship primary in Kogi

BREAKING: Dino Melaye wins PDP governorship primary in Kogi

NPC to spend ₦2,800 to count each Nigerian for 2023 census

NPC to spend ₦2,800 to count each Nigerian for 2023 census

20 families of deceased policemen receive N29m in Jigawa

20 families of deceased policemen receive N29m in Jigawa

Nigerian Navy sustains surveillance in Gulf of Guinea

Nigerian Navy sustains surveillance in Gulf of Guinea

APGA candidate wins House of Reps seat in Ebonyi

APGA candidate wins House of Reps seat in Ebonyi

APC’s Idris wins Kebbi Governorship election

APC’s Idris wins Kebbi Governorship election

APC, PDP outdo each other in supplementary elections in Bayelsa

APC, PDP outdo each other in supplementary elections in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Dillian Whyte reacts to Joe Joyce’s 6th-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang

Dillian Whyte reacts to Joe Joyce’s 6th-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang

Achraf Hakimi makes first public appearance amid rumours about his wealth transfer

Achraf Hakimi makes first public appearance amid rumours about his wealth transfer

Monte Carlo 2023: Rublev topples Rune to win his biggest career title

Monte Carlo 2023: Rublev topples Rune to win his biggest career title

West Ham deny Arsenal three points to hand City huge incentive in title race

West Ham deny Arsenal three points to hand City huge incentive in title race

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert