ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Arewa Youth Assembly has rejected call by former Zamfara governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima for government to negotiate with bandits terrorising the North West region.

The Arewa-youth-assembly (Credit: Tribune Online)
The Arewa-youth-assembly (Credit: Tribune Online)

Recommended articles

According to the group, what the bandits need is the use of “brutal force” by government to take them out of circulation.

While we recognize the complexity of the security challenges facing our region, we believe that negotiating with bandits is not a viable long-term solution.

“Banditry and other forms of criminality pose a significant threat to the peace and stability of our country, therefore, we urge the relevant authorities, including the federal government, to prioritize the use of all necessary means to address this menace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish to equally urge President Bola Tinubu to use brute force to decimate the terrorist elements and restore peace in the region.”

It expressed the belief that the most viable option was for the government to take decisive action in dealing with the terrorists.

“We believe that the use of brute force, within legal and ethical boundaries, may be necessary to decimate these renegades and restore peace in the country.

“We understand the complexities and challenges associated with using force, but we firmly believe that the safety and security of our people must be the paramount consideration.

“We, therefore, implore President Tinubu to employ all available resources, including the armed forces, to eradicate the threat posed by terrorists in our region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Youth Assembly reiterated its unwavering support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and commended their commitment, bravery, and sacrifices in the face of daunting security challenges.

The men and women in uniform have demonstrated their dedication to protecting our nation and its citizens.

“We also wish to express our appreciation to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent appointments of Service Chiefs with proven track records.

“We believe that these appointments will bring fresh perspectives and strategies to address the security situation in our region.”

It further expressed commitment in working alongside the government and all stakeholders to achieve lasting peace and security in the Northern region.

ADVERTISEMENT

We believe that a comprehensive approach, including the use of force when necessary, will be critical in restoring law and order,” it said, adding that this was necessary so as to build a more secure and prosperous future for all Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu - Ale MD ESBS

Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu - Ale MD ESBS

INEC closes defence in Obi/LP petition, tenders documents

INEC closes defence in Obi/LP petition, tenders documents

Ihonvbere, Chinda emerge Majority, Minority leaders of 10th House of Reps

Ihonvbere, Chinda emerge Majority, Minority leaders of 10th House of Reps

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July