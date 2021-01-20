The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked herdsmen grazing on forest reserves in Ondo state to ignore Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s order asking them to vacate the forest reserves within seven days.

The governor had on Monday, January 18, 2021, issued a seven-day ultimatum to herders citing the rising cases of insecurity in the state.

Akeredolu said “bad elements” have turned the forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping and negotiating for ransom.

But in his reaction to Akeredolu’s directive in a statement on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum described the governor’s order as provocative and unhelpful.

Baba-Ahmed said if there are criminal elements among the Fulani who live in Ondo state, Akeredolu should identify them and deal with them rather than profiling and demonising the ethnic group.

The statement reads, “Northern Elders Forum is shocked at reports that Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is asking a Fulani community to leave its lawful location, in addition to other restrictions on activities of Fulani people who have lived in the State for a long period,”

“Governor Akeredolu is a senior lawyer who should know that the constitution does not give him the power to deny any Nigerian the right to live where he chooses if he does not break the law in the process. His duty to protect and improve the security of citizens and all people in Ondo State cannot be challenged.

“No Nigerian has the power to take punitive action against citizens on political grounds. The forum believes that the action of the governor is provocative and unhelpful.

“If there are criminal elements among the Fulani who live in the state, the governor should take appropriate steps to identify them and deal with them. Similarly, the Fulani do not enjoy legal immunity in any part of Nigeria.

“The Fulani are subject to all laws and regulations and must respect the communities with which they live and interact. What is dangerous and unacceptable is to profile and demonize the Fulani and treat him outside the laws of the land like all other Nigerians.

“The Fulani community in Ondo state should stay put where they are and continue to be law-abiding.

“We call on Governor Akeredolu to rescind his order on the Fulani or clarify his position in the event that he is misunderstood. For the avoidance of doubt, no Fulani anywhere in Nigeria will accept unfair and illegal treatment just for being Fulani.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government had announced that herdsmen won’t be allowed to graze on the forest reserves in the state without permission from the state government.