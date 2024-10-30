North erupts in jubilation as power is restored in some parts

The JEDC serves Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, and Benue States.

It was gathered that power was restored at approximately 7:20 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, causing a rapturous reaction from residents of Jos, the Plateau capital.

Recall that several states in the region had been without power supply for the past 10 days following the tipping of the 330kV transmission line between Benue and Enugu states.

The blackout severely impacted residents of the affected area as their daily lives and businesses suffered serious disruptions.

Speaking on the situation on Monday, October 28, 2024, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said President Bola Tinubu was leading efforts to end the disruption that has paralysed social and economic activities in the North.

Onanuga stated that the President summoned the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over the matter.

He revealed Tinubu's directive to the Minister of Power and relevant agencies to speed up the pace of work to restore electricity to all the affected states.

“President Tinubu is saddened by the reports of vandalism and willful destruction of power infrastructure and other public assets that caused the unfortunate blackout.

“In a meeting with the Minister of Power, who briefed on efforts made by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the President directed a long-term solution to the problem,” the presidential aide said.

Onanuga's statement also quoted Tinubu as charging the TCN engineers not to relent in their effort to bring immediate relief to the people who need electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.

“To ensure that restoration work continues unhindered, President Tinubu also directed the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to work with the Army and Air Force to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect the engineers who are fixing the damaged transmission line.

“President Tinubu implores traditional rulers, community leaders, and other leaders of thought to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.