North Central governors will intervene in Plateau crisis - Governor Sule

The governor disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a visit to President Bola Tinubu on Sunday in Lagos. He said that the governors would meet with the victims and other critical stakeholders involved in the Christmas eve killings.

“I’m also the chairman of the North Central governors forum. So, I told Mr. President about some of the things happening in our own zone, including issues in Plateau.

“Mr. President is very concerned about the security of the people and very concerned about what is happening on the Plateau and what is happening in the Northeast and most especially in the North Central.

“We are going to Plateau and we’re going to use the opportunity to talk to some major stakeholders or major actors.

“These issues of the Plateau are not the first time if you remember, I visited Governor Lalong when they had a similar situation.

“And it was an opportunity that I went with some traditional rulers, some religious leaders, and we were able to speak with a lot of people and since then, there had been some level of sanity until what just happened.

“The vice president visited and he was able to get a lot of information and when we also want to visit, I will talk to different kinds of people at the different level.

“I will be able to get more information that will feed Mr. President and wait for him to take proper action.”

Sule said he was not able to come on Monday when his colleagues came under the umbrella of the governors forum because he travelled abroad. While travelling, he said, the president gave him an assignment concerning the Lithium project in Nasarawa State.

“So, while I came to felicitate with the president on the Christmas and New Year festivities, I also came to brief him on the assignment on the Lithium project in our state.

“I used the opportunity to return the complete information about what he asked me for,” he said.

Similarly, Gov Umar Bago of Niger said that the state was on the verge of an agriculture revolution by January 2024. He said he intimated the president about his administration’s intention to make the state a food basket in terms of production of wheat, rice, sesame seed and cotton.

On the Plateau crisis, Bago described it as “a very unfortunate situation” that needed not to have happened.

“Yes, it’s quite unfortunate, you know, Niger state and other states in north central have also been victims of this kind of carnage. But that of Plateau is very unfortunate. And we are hoping that it does not repeat itself.

“We’ll go and pay a condolence visit to commiserate with the people affected by this issue. Other issues are not issues for camera. They are strategic issues that we must discuss.