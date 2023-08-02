Non-indigenes, tricycle operators drum support for Diri's re-election

The non-indigenes, under the aegis of Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), gave their nod on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 when they paid a solidarity visit to Government House, Yenagoa.

Receiving them in his office, Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo, expressed gratitude to the group and other non-indegenes for their peaceful disposition and contributions to the local economy.

Describing peace as one of the important dividends of democracy, he applauded them for their resolve to vote against the candidate of a leading opposition political party.

Ewhrudjakpo, who also commended the non-Indigenes for appreciating the achievements of the Diri-led administration, promised that the state government would do more in terms of infrastructural development and maintenance of security.

Responding to their requests, the deputy governor directed the Commissioner for Power, Dr Ebitei Tonyon, to immediately install solar lights at the Mechanic Village along Imiringi Road in Yenagoa.

On their desire to be fully involved in the campaigns, he advised the group to appoint coordinators representing the six geopolitical zones to work closely with the Prosperity Youth Coalition Network.

Ewhrudjakpo urged the non-Indigenes to resist the temptation of violence being thrown around as a bait by opposition elements. He also promised that the government would look into their other requests for a bus and more appointments.

“We know everything they are doing. We are just watching them. Right now, we have intelligence of how they have camped some people in hotels.

“You see, you don’t lead people like that because criminal intentions will beget criminal outcomes. They are thinking of which communities to attack and take over so that they can write results without voting.

“Thank God you know how this state was before 2012. Most of you had left Bayelsa before. Most of your shops were closed because of insecurity. So we believe you will not do anything that will take you back to Egypt,” Ewhrudjakpo said.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the State Chairman of the NATA, Mr Sikpi Ebimobowei, and Secretary, Mr Linus Chukwujekwu, explained that the group’s support for the government is to appreciate and sustain the prevailing peaceful environment in the state.

They said the current administration had won the respect of every well-meaning non-indigene in the state, and therefore, would do everything within their reach to ensure victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election.

Ebimobowei said: “Your Excellency, Sir, we have come to pay the Governor and your humble self this solidarity visit and declare our total support for the Prosperity Government. We are proud of what you are doing.

“It is election period, so others will come to meet us. But we are assuring you that our votes will go nowhere other than to the PDP because of what your administration has done for the state, particularly in providing peace and security for our businesses.

“Mechanic Village traders are over 6,000. We plead that you carry us along in the campaigns for the Prosperity Government to be elected come November 11, 2023. We therefore, need a bus to help carry out a smooth campaign.”

Ewhrudjakpo also received members of the state chapter of the All Tricycles/Welfare Riders Association, led by its Chairman, Mr Dede Vincent, and Spokesman, Mr Afore Okilo.