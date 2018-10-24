Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ekiti poll: Non-completion of inspection of documents stalls hearing

Ekiti Tribunal: Non-completion of inspection of documents stalls hearing

The petitioners, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate in the Ekiti July 14 governorship election, Prof. Olusola Kolapo had approached the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, Kolapo Olusola has rejected the results. play Ekiti tribunal: Non-completion of inspection of documents stalls hearing (Pulse/Torinwa)

The Ekiti Governorship Election Tribunal was on Tuesday forced to adjourn until Wednesday due to the inability of the respondents to complete inspection of electoral materials the petitioners tendered.

The petitioners, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate in the Ekiti July 14 governorship election, Prof. Olusola Kolapo had approached the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.

The respondents in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, the eventual winner of the election and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adebayo Adelodun (SAN), a member of the petitioners’ legal team, sought for adjournment  after he tendered some certified true copies of Permanent Voters’ Registers (PVRs) for three local government areas.

Adelodun sought for the adjournment as the respondents were yet to complete inspection of the materials already tendered.

Justice Suleiman Belgore, chairman of the tribunal, adjourned the case until Oct.24 for continuation of hearing.

The petitioners tendered certified true copies of PVRs for 100 units from three local government areas.

Earlier, Roland Otaru (SAN), another member of the petitioners’ legal team had complained that the respondents counsel were not cooperating on the issue of inspection of the electoral materials.

The senior advocate stated that the inspection by the respondents was too slow, saying that, “it took them like one hour to inspect PVR of one unit.”

Counsel to INEC, Chief Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan (SAN), stated that it was not true that the respondents were not cooperating with the petitioners.

Other respondents’ counsel, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) and John Olusola Baiyese (SAN), aligned themselves with the submissions of INEC’s counsel. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
3 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi...bullet

Related Articles

EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeks
Fayose begs EFCC for extra mattress to sleep comfortably inside holding cell
Ekiti Governorship Tribunal: Non-service of documents stalls hearing
The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the week
EFCC releases photos of property allegedly acquired by Fayose
Obanikoro to stand as witness against Fayose in N1.3bn EFCC probe
Mixed reactions trail Fayose’s tenure in Ekiti
Fayose dares EFCC to take him to court, fails to cooperate during interrogation
Ekiti tribunal admits 10 LG, 109 wards electoral materials as exhibits
Pulse Opinion Fayose’s drama queen stunt shouldn’t distract the EFCC from prosecuting him

Local

Kogi Government donates relief materials to Ajaokuta flood victims
 
Bauchi group donates N4.2m in support of Buhari's re-election bid
A picture of a waste disposal truck (Used for illustrative purpose).
Lagos State Govt. restores door-to-door waste evacuation by PSP operators
Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
Accused judge tells EFCC it's unethical to receive money from lawyers
X
Advertisement