Nollywood actor 'Baba Olofa Ina' buried in Ede

News Agency Of Nigeria

TAMPAN’s president said the late Aderemi played a significant role in the entertainment industry with many upcoming artists looking up to him as a role model.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial of Nollywood actor began at 4:15 p.m. after the arrival of some prominent personalities such as politicians and traditional rulers including Islamic clerics with community sympathisers.

NAN further reports that the late Nollywood actor’s residence was filled with entertainers in the Nollywood industry across the country and abroad to grace the burial ceremony.

Present at the burial ceremony were representatives of Timi of Ede land, Oba Munirudeen Lawal and President of the Theater and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan also known as Mr Latin.

In his tributes, Amusan, represented by TAMPAN’s Director of Finance, Ayo Oladapo said the deceased would be missed by all the TAMPAN members and his supporters including family members.

Amusan urged TAMPAN members and those who knew the deceased to always reflect on their last days by living a life worthy of emulation with the fear of God.

He described the late Aderemi as one of the pioneers of TAMPAN in the country, saying he was a good man during his lifetime but God loves in most.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and also his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also speaking, Amitolu Shittu, former Osun Amotekun Field Commander and a human rights activist, described the deceased as someone who was humble and loved by everyone in Ede town and the entertainment industry.

Shittu said late Aderemi was one of the personalities that placed Ede town on the global map because of his exceptional character and reputation.

Prof. Siyan Oyewesan, a friend of the deceased said the state and the entire Yorubaland lost an icon who had impacted a lot to many.

Oyewesan said the name ”Olofa Ina” was taken by the deceased from the founding fathers of Edeland and that made him to make Ede town popular.

According to him, humans are mortal with a time to die. Once a man crosses the age of 60, the rest will be to God’s grace and mercy.

“The bible made it clear that we have three scores and 10 years to live on earth and once we cross, the rest is Grace."

NAN reports that the late Adedeji Aderemi, popularly known as ”Baba Olofa Ina” died at the age of 73 years after a prolonged illness.

News Agency Of Nigeria

