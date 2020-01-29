Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the Director-General of the commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera, said the shutdown of the supermarket was a cautious measure to protect the citizens.

Irukera said the objective of the shutdown was not about a viral threat but a process of protecting consumers in the country.

According to him, it is the process and manner that we found these products with lack of clarity on them, how the products arrived into this country that presents a possibility for future threat and yes, it could pose a threat if we do not address it.

“I don’t believe that there are any threats with respect to the products that have been found in this place.

“Investigation is still ongoing with respect to everything. We have absolutely no reason to be concerned that the outcome of this investigation will result to a threat of corona virus.

“One of the key areas of interrogation and enquiry going on in our office now is their supply chain.

“The supply chain that Panda followed to get its products and so, we will be providing that information to the relevant authorities and I am sure that they will be acting as strictly as possible.

“The assumption is not that products coming from China to Nigeria are potentially compromised.

“We are proceeding in abundance of caution just to be sure that every measure to protect the community is activated.

“Food security requires that there are certain protocols and strict processes that must be followed before displaying food items for sale in Nigeria,’’ the director-general explained.

Irukera said the shutdown of the supermarket followed an intelligence that they were discriminating against some nationals with respect to the liberty to shop.

“The supermarket has a place concealed only for Asian nationals and there is a sign on the door of the place that says `employees only’ and that is untrue because behind the door was a very elaborate supermarket space where foreign nationals are allowed to shop.

“In furtherance to that, we looked at the products and some of them have dates that are expired, some do not carry any information which is a violation of the law,’’ he said.

Irukera had on Tuesday led a team to the supermarket in Jabi and Gwarimpa areas leading to the shutdown of the Jabi branch and seizure of some food items in Gwarimpa.