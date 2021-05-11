RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No student was found dead in BUK campus – Official

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), has debunked news making the rounds that a student was found dead on its new campus.

Lamara Garba, Secretary, Information and Publication Unit of the University, said this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

According to the statement, “social media post alleging that a student of BUK was found dead on the campus is fake, malicious and with no substance.

“Investigation has revealed that the deceased identified as Adamu Shanono was not a student of the university.

“Security operatives have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder,” he said.

Garba said that both suspects are in no way connected to BUK Kano.

He urge the general public to take note of the information and desist from spreading fake and unverifiable information in respect of the university.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Police Command in Kano, DSP Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Kiyawa said the suspects allegedly killed the victim on Sunday night in an attempt to snatch his phone and other valuables at Kankare, near BUK in Ungogo Local Government Area.

