Police fire shots and teargas to disperse Yoruba Nation protesters

The police, who have earlier vowed that the protest won’t be allowed to hold at the park on Saturday, July 3, 2021, reportedly fired shots and teargas to disperse the protesters.

The security operatives also unleashed water cannon on the protesters who, according to TheCable were over 50 in number.

Some of the protesters were chanting ”No going back; Yoruba nation now”, while other demonstrators held placards demanding an independent state for the south-west region.

When the crowd became threatening, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu addressed the journalists that are covering the protest at the park.

Pulse had earlier reported that in a bid to stop the protest, security operatives comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were deployed to the park.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are also among the security operatives deployed to the park to stop the rally from holding.