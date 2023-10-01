ADVERTISEMENT
No sentiments, emotions will stop me from doing the right thing in FCT - Wike

The minister also inspected the construction of the southern Parkway from Christian Centre (S8/9) to Ring Road 1.

Wike made this known on Saturday in Abuja, while reacting to a trending video on social media showing the staff of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO), crying over the sack of the company’s Managing Director.

The MD and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Najeeb Abdussalam, was among the 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and companies of the FCT Administration that were sacked by the minister on Wednesday.

Wike told journalists shortly after inspecting some of the ongoing road projects across the city, that he would do the right thing for the interest of the people.

“That is why when I watch people on video, crying that somebody has been removed and that he has been doing well, but the question is if you have been doing well, where are the buses?

“No sentiment, no emotions will be considered when we are doing what is right. We will do the right thing in the interest of the people.

“If you like, carry 20 people, put a video and cry as much as you want to cry, it will not bother us. What bothered us is the reality on the ground,” the minister said.

He advised political appointees to always prepare to leave office at any time because someone might come and want to have a total change.

“You are not a civil servant where you will say nobody is supposed to retire me because I am not up to the age of retirement.

“Even as a minister, I can be relieved of my position now. You don’t need to cry; some other people will come and all we pray for is, let us get the best,” Wike said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects visited are the completion of Roads B6, B12 and Circle Road in Central Area and the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, being handled by Julius Berger.

The minister also inspected the construction of the southern Parkway from Christian Centre (S8/9) to Ring Road 1, being handled by Setraco and the expansion of the outer Southern Expressway being handled by CGC.

The project spanned from Villa Roundabout to OSEX/Ring Road 1 Junction, including four interchanges.

Wike equally inspected the full scope development of Arterial Road N20, from Northern Parkway to ONEX with spurs being handled by Gilmor Engineering.

