No ransom paid to secure release of Nasarawa varsity students, Gov Sule insists

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking on the development, Sule said that neither the NSUK authorities nor the military paid any ransom before the abducted students were rescued.

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Sule disclosed this after paying a thank-you visit to the Commandant, 177 Guard Battalion, Keffi Local Government, Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four students were kidnapped in their residence in Agwan Kare district in Keffi in the early hours of Tuesday, October 10 and taken to an unknown destination.

However, after an intensive manhunt by the police, military and other security agencies, the girls were rescued on Thursday afternoon.

Inuwa confirmed to newsmen that the students were rescued in the surrounding bushes of Agwan Gauta in Keffi after painstaking efforts by the military officers.

“I am not aware of any ransom. Once security officials mount pressure on the kidnappers, I don’t think there was ransom.

“There was no ransom paid to the best of my knowledge.

“The university didn’t pay any ransom and neither did the military,” he said.

The governor told newsmen that he was at the barracks personally to convey the appreciation of President Bola Tinubu to the commandant for their efforts in rescuing the girls.

He expressed joy seeing the girls in good health, with their parents making arrangements to receive their daughters back.

He disclosed that the military is putting up additional measures to beef up security not only around the university but also on the Akwanga-Abuja highway.

“I am happy and I am here to show great appreciation to the commandant and the other security agents who also participated in the rescue operations.

“The commandant informed me that the police and civil defence also participated along with the community leaders.

“I am happy also to see the parents getting ready to see how they can take over their children,” a visibly elated governor said.

