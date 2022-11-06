RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No President like Buhari in Nigeria’s history - APC spokesperson

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Yusuf Idris, the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara said there was no President like Buhari in the history of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]

Recommended articles

“However, more publicity needs to be given to the myriad programmes and policies, as well as the achievements of the Buhari-led Federal Government.”

Idris said that in the history of the Nigerian presidency, it is only Buhari that initiated a social investments programme that has various components.

He added that these components had tangibly touched the lives of the common man across the country.

He listed these components to include: N-Power, Conditional Cash. Transfer, TraderMoni and Senior Citizens’ programme, among others.

“If you check you will find out that a lot of people had benefited, but more public awareness is needed.

“For instance, in Zamfara, more than 200,000 people have benefited from these programmes in the last seven years.

“This feat is being replicated across the country and already, trillions of naira had been sunk into these invaluable programmes.

“People are being credited directly from the banks including some of them criticising the government.

"The president has good plans for the country,but more needs to be done in terms of Implementation and publicity,” Idris said.

On economic development, the APC top official said that Buhari has empowered many Nigerian farmers through the Anchor Borrowers' Programme (ABP), saying, “this is glaring not hidden.”

According to Idris, the farmers were given improved seeds and farm implements, among other items, saying, “the president has done a wonderful job.

“That is why the country is not suffering from the much expected hunger occasioned by the effects of COVID-19 and other disturbing global economic downturns.

“Buhari has also done a lot in the anti corruption fight and there are sustained efforts to combat the various security challenges facing the country.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira redesign: Sowore takes subtle dig at Dino for donating cash

Naira redesign: Sowore takes subtle dig at Dino for donating cash

Lawmaker seeks Buhari's intervention over alleged persecution of APC members in Taraba

Lawmaker seeks Buhari's intervention over alleged persecution of APC members in Taraba

Abuja residents raise concern over flamboyant weddings

Abuja residents raise concern over flamboyant weddings

Mixed reactions trail appropriate age to allow children use phones

Mixed reactions trail appropriate age to allow children use phones

NDLEA arrests 2 Pakistani businessmen for alleged cocaine, skunk trafficking

NDLEA arrests 2 Pakistani businessmen for alleged cocaine, skunk trafficking

Parents raise concerns on influence of cartoon videos on children

Parents raise concerns on influence of cartoon videos on children

Groups to engage Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others in Town hall discussions

Groups to engage Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others in Town hall discussions

2023: APC receives more PDP defectors in Sokoto

2023: APC receives more PDP defectors in Sokoto

Obi not an ethnic bigot, will unite Nigerians – Bako

Obi not an ethnic bigot, will unite Nigerians – Bako

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles