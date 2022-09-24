No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt

According to Nehikhare, the attack at Ibillo-Igarra Road Junction, where a Wabaizigan patrol vehicle was burnt on Sept. 22, was carried out by bandits, not ISWAP members.

“After a thorough investigation by state security outfits involving the Police, Nigerian Army, Edo State Vigilante Network and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, there is no evidence of ISWAP or its operatives in the state.

“Government assures that it will continue to provide support to the security agencies in the state to tackle crime and criminality.

“And also enhance patrols of the state’s borders to make the state most uncomfortable for the decimated bandits.