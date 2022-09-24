RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Edo Government has said that there was no evidence of the presence of members of the terrorist group, Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), in any part of the state.

No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt. (Leadership)
No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt. (Leadership)

Recommended articles

According to Nehikhare, the attack at Ibillo-Igarra Road Junction, where a Wabaizigan patrol vehicle was burnt on Sept. 22, was carried out by bandits, not ISWAP members.

“After a thorough investigation by state security outfits involving the Police, Nigerian Army, Edo State Vigilante Network and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, there is no evidence of ISWAP or its operatives in the state.

“Government assures that it will continue to provide support to the security agencies in the state to tackle crime and criminality.

“And also enhance patrols of the state’s borders to make the state most uncomfortable for the decimated bandits.

“The Edo government restates its commitment to the safety of lives and property in the state and to the sustenance of a safe environment for citizens to go about their lawful businesses”, he assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Half of Sudan’s most vulnerable children could die without aid-UN

Half of Sudan’s most vulnerable children could die without aid-UN

Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt

Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt

No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt

No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt

Insecurity will end before end of year – Buhari assures Nigerians

Insecurity will end before end of year – Buhari assures Nigerians

Wike didn't say Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket - Governor's aide

Wike didn't say Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket - Governor's aide

Nigeria’s only 100 Cross River gorillas face extinction

Nigeria’s only 100 Cross River gorillas face extinction

APC appoints Omole as Director, Diaspora of Campaign Council

APC appoints Omole as Director, Diaspora of Campaign Council

166 countries to attend UN World Tourism Organisation conference in Lagos

166 countries to attend UN World Tourism Organisation conference in Lagos

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!