No convergence at Lekki Toll Gate during 3rd #EndSARS memorial - Police

Nurudeen Shotayo

Police promised to provide security for all persons participating in the peace march as long as they don't obstruct traffic.

ENDSARS protesters in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2020. (Sahara Reporters)
Friday, October 20, 2023, will make it three years since men of the Nigerian army opened fire on some Nigerians who had camped at the Lekki Toll Gate to protest against police brutality in the country.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have organised a peace walk on Friday to mark the day.

In the fliers circulated on social media, organisers of the memorial hinted that buses would be stationed at the Oriental Hotel, a major landmark a few meters away from the toll plaza, to convey people to the rally.

Reacting to this, a spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, warned that the police would not allow any gathering or convergence anywhere around the toll gate.

In a post on his Twitter now, X, account on Wednesday, October 19, 2023, Hundeyin also stated that the police would be available to ensure the security of all the participants provided they don't plan to obstruct traffic.

"Buses at/by Oriental Hotel suggests stopping/waiting of buses and gathering of passengers. For the avoidance of doubt, no gathering/convergence whatsoever would be allowed anywhere around the toll gate," the police spokesman said.

"However, men of @LagosPoliceNG would be fully on ground to ensure security for all persons participating in the peaceful walk as long as they are not obstructing traffic," he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
