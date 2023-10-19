No convergence at Lekki Toll Gate during 3rd #EndSARS memorial - Police

Friday, October 20, 2023, will make it three years since men of the Nigerian army opened fire on some Nigerians who had camped at the Lekki Toll Gate to protest against police brutality in the country.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have organised a peace walk on Friday to mark the day.

In the fliers circulated on social media, organisers of the memorial hinted that buses would be stationed at the Oriental Hotel, a major landmark a few meters away from the toll plaza, to convey people to the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to this, a spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, warned that the police would not allow any gathering or convergence anywhere around the toll gate.

In a post on his Twitter now, X, account on Wednesday, October 19, 2023, Hundeyin also stated that the police would be available to ensure the security of all the participants provided they don't plan to obstruct traffic.

"Buses at/by Oriental Hotel suggests stopping/waiting of buses and gathering of passengers. For the avoidance of doubt, no gathering/convergence whatsoever would be allowed anywhere around the toll gate," the police spokesman said.