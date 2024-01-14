NNPP founder calls Kano's Gov Yusuf child of God after Supreme Court victory

Aniebonam, in his congratulatory statement on Saturday, said the Supreme Court’s ruling had restored Nigerians’ confidence in the judiciary.

According to him, it is now time for all estranged NNPP leaders, including Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential candidate, to close ranks and take up leadership of the party.

“I congratulate Yusuf and the entire membership of the NNPP on the historic and exciting judgment of the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has nullified the decisions of both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal while restoring the mandate of the Kano people.

“By its decision, the apex court has restored the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s judicial process,” Aniebonam said.

He called on chieftains of the party, including Buba Galadima, Sen. Hunkuyi Suleiman, Prof. Samuel Anigwe, Dr Gilbert Major and Gov. Yusuf to take responsibility and direct the party in accordance with the will of God.

Aniebonam urged Yusuf to redouble efforts in showcasing the policies and programmes of the party with a view to ensuring replication in other states of Nigeria.

He said that the party was working toward winning the 2027 general elections.

He urged members and intending members of the party to rally around Yusuf as the new face and leader of the party ahead of the 2027 best governance module.

“Let me, once again, advise that a city at war with itself is most likely to collapse.

“NNPP is an act of God and the experience in Kano is enough to let everyone know that God may be angry but has decided to give us a second chance.

“Going forward, the leaders of the party, especially those mentioned above, should go back to the drawing board to start building a unified political structure ahead of the 2027 elections.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Yusuf as governor of Kano State.

A five-member panel of the apex, in a judgment delivered by Justice John Okoro, held that the tribunal and the court of appeal erred by sacking Yusuf as governor of the state.