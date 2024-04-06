ADVERTISEMENT
NNPC resolves issues causing long queues at Lagos filling stations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports a resurgence of fuel queues in parts of Lagos as supply decreases.

NNPC resolves issues causing long queues at Lagos filling stations [Businessday]
Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Soneye said that NNPC Ltd.’s retail arm had resolved the issue and that starting from April 6, normalcy would return to the affected areas.

He urged motorists in Lagos to refrain from panic buying of petrol, emphasising that efforts were underway to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products in the region.

Motorists across filling stations in various parts of the state, including Ikorodu Road, Bariga, Anthony, Mayland, Oyingbo and Ogba encountered long queues of vehicles.

Other areas include Ikeja, Alausa, Oba Akran, Surulere, and Victoria Island.

