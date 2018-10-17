Pulse.ng logo
NNPC denies holding $3.5bn subsidy fund

NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu,  disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday.

NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)  has denied claims that it has  in its custody 3.5 billion dollars Subsidy fund.

He explained that at the hit of the shortage of products supply at the close of last year, the National Assembly asked the NNPC to do everything possible to stem the hiccups.

Ughamadu  said the corporation initiated the move to raise a revolving fund of 1.05 billion dollars, since the corporation was, and still the sole importer and supplier of white products in the country.

He noted  that ever since, the fund had been domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, adding that at no time was it in the custody of the NNPC.

Ughamadu said the fund, called the National Fuel Support Fund, had been jointly managed by the NNPC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Other managers include the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OGF), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

He further clarified that NNPC did not independently spend a dime of the fund which was to ensure stability in the petroleum products supply in the country.

He added that the corporation was fully aware that it was only the National Assembly that had the statutory responsibility to appropriate on petroleum subsidy matters.

